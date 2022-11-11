Celtic move helped secure second World Cup - Mooy

Aaron Mooy says "it's a very special thing" to have been named in Australia's squad for a second World Cup finals running and hopes "we can surprise some people".

The 32-year-old midfielder, who has 53 caps, moved to Celtic after leaving Shanghai Port in the summer and thinks "it definitely helped" secure his place in Graham Arnold's selection.

"I've been able to get some minutes recently and hopefully that will stand me in good stead for the World Cup," he says.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admits that, considering Mooy, Montenegro winger Sead Haksabanovic and on-loan Rubin Kazan midfielder Oliver Abildgaard had arrived without a pre-season, their recent contributions had "been a bonus for us" with captain Callum McGregor missing through injury.

"In Aaron's case, he hadn't even played club football for six months," the former Australia boss says.

"With Aaron, I knew what I was getting as I had worked with him before and I knew he had the mental strength and technical ability to still contribute while improving his fitness.

"Particularly with Callum going down, we've needed that extra rotation in midfield and he has probably contributed more than I thought he would and hopefully he goes off to the World Cup now and makes an impact there."

Postecoglou says Celtic are also "proud" of centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers for securing his place in the USA squad after continuing to impress sincee turning his loan from Tottenham into a permenent move.