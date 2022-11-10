Nick Pope says that being selected in the England squad for the World Cup would be "massive" with Gareth Southgate set to name his 26-man squad on Thursday.

The 30-year-old paid a final reminder to Southgate last night by saving three penalties in Newcastle's shootout win over Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.

"Any goalkeeper will tell you it's no bad thing to win a penalty shootout," Pope told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"Nowadays, everyone looks at everything, so there's no kind of method that's going to be 100% successful.

"You have to work out what's best for you and go through your process. I've been in a few shootouts now, and you pick up things along the way."

Pope, who has 10 caps for England, was part of the previous World Cup squad that reached the semi-final in Russia, were he found out he was in the squad half an hour before the official announcement.

He added: "It's massive. I was lucky enough to go four years ago in Russia and saw what kind of spectacle and event that was.

"England is the top of the game and the World Cup is at the top of football, so what more can you ask for?

"You find out individually, you don't find out the full squad.

"Wait and see, I suppose."