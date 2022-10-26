M﻿oyes on trying to win the group, London Stadium and Aguerd

D﻿avid Moyes has been speaking to the media before Thursday's Europa Conference League game against Silkeborg.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the West Ham boss:

  • M﻿axwel Cornet, Craig Dawson and Lucas Paqueta are all still unavailable "but hopefully they are not too far away".

  • H﻿aving already qualified, the aim is now to win the group because "it puts an awful lot to bed - particularly later on as you miss a couple of qualifying games".

  • M﻿oyes praised West Ham fans for adapting to London Stadium and said: "They've wanted to turn it into a hard place for away teams to come to."

  • H﻿e added: "We've got a bit to go to call it fortress, but we're trying a lot of things to make it a better spectacle."

  • When it comes to team selection, Moyes said the next game is always the most important, "but we’ve also got other things we have to keep in mind".

  • On the short turnaround between games, he said: "This week has been really difficult"."

  • Gianluca Scamacca "has some great traits as a centre-forward", but Moyes said there are things he can do better.

  • Moyes said Nayef Aguerd will be in Thursday's squad, adding: "I don't think he's ready for the Premier League games, but we'll see for this European game."

  • O﻿n Silkeborg, he said: "They are a really good team and I think Danish football is on an incredible up at the moment."