M﻿artin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

J﻿im Goodwin boldly stuck with the two-pronged attack that has served Aberdeen well in decent games, but their three-man defence was cruelly exposed.

I﻿t was evident early on that the Dons were being pulled apart on the flanks. Left centre-back Liam Scales in particular had a torrid afternoon dealing with the direct running of Fashion Sakala.

The Pittodrie side offered precious little in attack, too, with Connor Barron's goal their only effort on target.

Luis Lopes sent a free header off target shortly after the break, but these moments were far too fleeting from a team trying to go toe to toe with Rangers.