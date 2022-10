Leicester City pair Jonny Evans and Wilfred Ndidi could both be involved.

Ndidi has overcome a hamstring injury, while Evans will be assessed before a decision is made on his return from a calf problem.

Manchester City will check on the fitness of Erling Haaland, who came off at half-time against Dortmund in midweek with a foot issue.

Ederson will return in goal, having missed the Champions League match.

Predict the Foxes XI

Who do you think will start for Man City?