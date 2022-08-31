Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

It’s been a puzzling summer. With the arrival of Austria giant Sasa Kalajdzic, can it really be that one signing - addressing the obvious need – will finally unlock the squad’s potential? Perhaps. While Raul Jimenez will always be adored, the team need cover and competition.

Wolves’ outlay is likely to total more than £100 million. A startling amount but it seems they have spent it well. Goncalo Guedes and Matheus Nunes are highly regarded and Nathan Collins won admirers in a difficult season with Burnley. A move for the Belgium free agent Jason Denayer is apparently happening too.

They have also received applause for their iron will in negotiations. Nottingham Forest may get the best of Morgan Gibbs-White and he may blossom into a major international player. However, fans are generally happy to take the bet at the price for a player who has featured only sketchily.

The biggest transfer of Wolves' summer, though, is one that hasn’t happened. Ruben Neves appeared to have said goodbye last season yet giant offers have not materialised. If he stays, it will be a surprise success, albeit not without cost, as his contract runs down. Without a new deal, his future transfer value will quickly reduce.

And yet for all that good work, there remains unease. Wolves’ aims are to flourish not just exist, raising expectation, but their squad is still only adequate. Their best team is very talented but in terms of depth, they are just making up for previous inaction. After two seasons left short, is there enough to cope with even an average level of injuries?

Then there’s the stumbling start. No win in four games, nor in 11 since the spring. A couple of winnable games this week may ease things and, given a fair wind with injuries and new signings finding form, the season may work out but at the moment it feels like a high-wire act without much of a safety net.