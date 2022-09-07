Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

They say a week is a long time in politics, but the last three seem like an age for Manchester United.

From being bottom of the table for the first time in 30 years after losing their first two matches, the turnaround has been exceptional - with four straight wins, including over Arsenal and Liverpool.

The credit has to go to boss Erik ten Hag for lifting the players after such a demoralising 4-0 defeat at Brentford. He demanded more and he got it, while also tweaking the style of play slightly to more suit the players at his disposal.

His insistence the players run the 13km in training that Brentford outran them on the pitch - and joining them for it - seems to have done the trick. The side looks hungrier, is harrying harder and breaking quicker.

The Dutchman has also made big calls which, so far, have paid off - dropping his captain Harry Maguire to partner his trusted lieutenant Lisandro Martinez with the proven class of Raphael Varane in defence, and bringing new signing Tyrell Malacia in for Luke Shaw at left-back.

Perhaps most significant was leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench to start a front three of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Antony. All have repaid that faith. The Brazilian scored on his debut, Rashford's confidence has returned with goals against Arsenal and Liverpool, while Sancho was also on target against the Merseyside club.

While the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have the Champions League to worry about, United should be able to rest and rotate in the Europa League this week - which may benefit their efforts to narrow the gap at the top of the Premier League this season.