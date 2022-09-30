T﻿he signing of Garang Kuol is "part of Newcastle's philosophy", says sporting director Dan Ashworth.

A﻿ustralia forward Kuol will join the Magpies from A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January after the 18-year-old completed his medical on Tyneside.

"﻿Our philosophy is to invest in our academy and in exciting young players for the future," said Ashworth.

"﻿Garang is a very promising young talent and we are excited that he'll be continuing his development as a Newcastle United player."

K﻿uol made his senior international debut against New Zealand last week and has four goals in eight A-League appearances. He could be in line to make the Socceroos' World Cup squad, with Australia set to face France, Tunisia and Denmark at Qatar 2022.

"﻿It's unreal," Kuol said. "The Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they'll reach those heights.

"﻿I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go the World Cup and then come back here."