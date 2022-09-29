Conte on Richarlison, injuries and the north London derby
- Published
Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Saturday's north London derby against Arsenal.
Here are the key lines from the Tottenham boss:
Conte said "it's embarrassing for everybody" that in 2022 a banana was thrown at Richarlison when he was playing for Brazil, adding: "I hope these people will be banned from football for the rest of their life."
He didn't go into detail on injuries, but said "for sure we have to face some problems".
He added: "I have seen that many clubs are having big problems with players that play these two games. Tottenham is one of these clubs."
Conte said his links with Juventus are disrespectful and insisted he is happy at Spurs.
On Son taking more free-kicks after his goal for South Korea, Conte said: "Now he has great confidence because he scored, but already before he was one of these three players that can take set-pieces."
Conte said Arsenal have improved from last season and are well organised under Mikel Arteta, who is "young but can have in front of him a great career".
When asked what it would mean to beat Arsenal and leapfrog them in the table, he said: "We have just started this league. Arsenal had a fantastic start. They lost only one game."