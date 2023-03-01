'Can Dons cure their travel sickness in battle of the managerless clubs?'

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

This weekend will mark the 100th league meeting between Dundee United and Aberdeen at Tannadice, a fixture that for 10 years was a battle royale between two of the best teams in the country.

These days they are two teams without so much as a full-time manager as the short and unsuccessful tenures of Liam Fox and Jim Goodwin ended within weeks of each other.

For Aberdeen supporters thinking that their away form is the worst it has been in their collective lifetimes, they would be correct. The Dons have lost their last nine games played away from Pittodrie, including the extra-time League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers, a rotten run not seen since season 1916-17 when they lost 11 on the spin, a season which was played amid the backdrop of the First World War with many players called to arms.

The defeat at Celtic Park in their most recent away game saw Aberdeen eclipse the eight straight defeats on the road in all competitions registered in 1959-60 and only Kilmarnock have an inferior record on their travels this season in the Premiership.

It points to a soft underbelly, something that away results back-up – 4-0 at Tannadice, 4-1 at Ibrox, 4-0 at Celtic Park, 5-0 at Tynecastle, 6-0 at Easter Road. As recently as the mid-1990s, an Aberdeen team taking those kind of defeats was a rarity, those who remember the costly 5-0 at St Johnstone in 1990 will testify to that.

Fifty one goals have been conceded in the league, easily eclipsing last season’s total goals-against tally with 12 games still to play.

However, winter recruits Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock appear to have helped tighten up the leakiest defence in the top flight.

Saturday will shine a light on just how much tighter, despite United’s travails and given what happened when they last met on Tayside.