Hibernian 1-4 Rangers: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers were fluid and exciting to watch at Tynecastle last month, but this was arguably even better.

Deploying Fashion Sakala on the left, with Ryan Kent shifting into the middle and Antonio Colak playing on the right worked brilliantly as Hibs had no idea how to handle the trio's movement.

Sakala showed exactly how good he can be amid some inconsistent displays as he provided a constant threat, and would have come away with more than two assists if his team-mates' finishing was more accurate.

Nicolas Raskin was industrious in midfield and always looked forward, giving another glimpse of what he can offer for the remainder of the season and next as he gets up to full fitness.

After a period of negativity following the chastening Viaplay Cup final loss to Celtic, this was a show of what Rangers can be. But they need to do it on a more consistent basis - even if league results have been near perfect under Beale.