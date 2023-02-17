Newcastle v Liverpool: Team news

Newcastle United duo Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin are available following injury, while Callum Wilson may resume training on Friday.

Bruno Guimaraes serves the final game of a three-match suspension and Joe Willock misses out due to a minor hamstring issue.

Liverpool have no new injury concerns, although full-back Calvin Ramsey has undergone surgery on a knee injury.

Thiago, Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Arthur Melo remain out.

