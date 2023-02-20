We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Everton and Leeds United.

Here are some of your comments:

Everton fans

Tom: Great win, but I'm still worried about relegation because of the lack of a goal threat. We can't always rely on corners and, as amazing as it was, Coleman's winner was a freak goal. With so few scored so far, not signing a striker in January was unforgivable.

Paul: Excellent victory, but the failure to take half or clear-cut chances remains a big concern for winning games. Dyche has brought hard work and organisation, but scoring goals wins games. Let’s hope Everton have enough players to do so.

Gregg: The quality isn’t there so the players have to work hard. Hopefully another win next week will give us some much-needed confidence.

Paul: A desperately needed three points, but we can't afford to miss all the half chances. Better teams will punish us. However, I can't fault the effort from a very limited squad.

Leeds fans

Franz: Unfortunately, Leeds will get relegated this year. It’s not uncommon for promoted sides to do that. Hopefully they use the parachute wisely and the sales to bounce back up. Individually they seem OK, but as a collective they’re lost.

Alcedo: Pathetic to say the least. At this rate we will be back in the Championship. Not one shot on goal - I think Bamford is past his sell-by date. Why pay a record fee for Rutter and then let him languish on the bench every match? He couldn’t be worse than Bamford or any of the others.

Martin: Although we have some talented individuals, they are playing as individuals rather than as a cohesive team - and lack the creativity, confidence and firepower needed in the final third. The team needs a new coaching direction, but now is not the time to reach out to someone without Premier League experience.

David: Poor performance. No goal threat. The writing was on the wall since the summer and we never really addressed striker situation. Panic buying in January with Rutter simply not ready for the Premier League. Need Rodrigo back quickly. Really need to win against Southampton or we are facing a long couple of months.