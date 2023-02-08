"If you move to another club, they'll love you for being a great player. If you stay here, you'll be loved forever."

So quotes BBC Radio London commentator Phil Parry, of Steven Gerrard's father when the former Liverpool captain was weighing up a move to Chelsea in 2005.

Parry applies the scenario directly to Harry Kane, now Spurs' all-time leading goalscorer and approaching a similar career crossroads.

"He could go somewhere else to try to get silverware," Parry said on The Far Post podcast.

"But if he sees out his career at Spurs and breaks the Premier League goals record (260 held by Alan Shearer), they'll put a statue of him outside their amazing stadium."

Kane has 18 months left on his contract and turns 30 this summer. He almost left for Manchester City in August 2021 but Spurs vetoed the move.

Ex-Charlton defender Steve Brown believes that was his best chance to exit Tottenham.

"I just think the moment of him leaving has passed," Brown said. "When he sits down at home with his family and thinks about it, I reckon he'll stick it out and feel the best thing now is for him to stay."

Who would be in the market for Kane? And what does the panel think of Spurs' top-four hopes this season?

