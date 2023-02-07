Leeds' decision to sack Jesse Marsch is the correct call - but the timing is strange, suggest Monday Night Club panellists Chris Sutton and Rory Smith.

Marsch was shown the door on Monday after a dismal run of two wins in 17 Premier League games. His dismissal, however, comes just a week after being backed to spend heavily in January and following the recent arrival of long-time friend Chris Armas as his assistant.

In a rapid rise, Armas will now be one of three coaches to take temporary charge of the side for Wednesday's Premier League trip to Manchester United.

"I have lots of friends who will not be shedding many tears at Marsch's departure," Smith said on BBC Radio 5 Live. "But Armas has not left the club - and it does seem slightly odd to appoint him, back Marsch in January and then fire him."

Former Chelsea and England striker Chris Sutton agreed, criticising the owners as "ditherers".

"Marsch has brought in three new players and spent a lot of money," said Sutton. "Leeds seem to have panicked because five of the bottom six have sacked their managers.

"I would be shocked if they didn't know already who was coming in."

