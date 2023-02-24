Sutton's Predictions: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Do you remember when we used to call Liverpool the "mentality monsters"? Because they are almost the total opposite of that at the moment.

How on earth do you call them at the moment? They had a couple of positive Premier League results and started well against Real Madrid - but then they fell apart.

I've been reading and hearing a lot this week about how that 5-2 home defeat proved there needs to be a massive overhaul of the Liverpool team, including a change of midfield and replacing other players who aren't what they were.

If people are looking at every part of their team and saying things need to change, then it is inevitable that they are going to start looking at Jurgen Klopp's position too. I am sure the club's owners are at the very least thinking about it, so the pressure is on.

I am not saying "sack Klopp" because he has been brilliant for them but if, as now seems likely, Liverpool don't win anything this season, he still needs a strong finish to the campaign, starting by showing they can bounce back from Tuesday with a good performance here.

It might help that they are facing Crystal Palace. It feels like it is very easy to get at Liverpool at the moment but I have covered a couple of Eagles games recently and they are not exactly the most creative or adventurous team going forward.

Part of me thinks Liverpool will nick the win, but then I remember them having to hang on against Newcastle's 10 men last week, and I am not so sure they will do the same if Palace have 11.

Ronnie's prediction: 1-0

Now this is not banter towards Shane or Shiner [Those Damn Crows bandmates and Liverpool fans] but I do think Palace are going to win. They are going to nick it.

