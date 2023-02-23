Celtic won't alter approach for final, says McGregor

Captain Callum McGregor insists Celtic will approach the Viaplay Cup final showdown with Rangers the same as any other game.

Ange Postecoglou's side – who have won 22 of their last 23 domestic matches - are looking to retain the trophy at Hampden on Sunday.

“We always speak about this where, if the structure is clear and what the manager is asking you to do is clear, then it sorts of takes away any grey area,” McGregor told Celtic TV.

"And then even in the biggest moments where you have that clarity and understanding about how you want to play the game and how the team should look and function, then it doesn't really matter how big the game is or what competition you are playing in, you're playing the same way, you approach it the same way.

"And ultimately the players understand what we need to give the game to make it a success."