Man City 2-1 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC One: "We are broken, disappointed of course, but I said I am proud of my team. We did very well, we conceded two soft goals but we were in the game. There was a great spirit and very good organisation.

"They were tough goals, they were so soft and avoidable. When you play aginst City and you don't concede almost nothing from open play it is a big credit for the team but if you concede goals like this it is disappointing.

"This team showed resilience, character and personality. We know we have a way to go but this will make us better. It was a test for us, we didn't succeed but we can take a lot of positives into next season."