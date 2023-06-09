Manchester City's stellar form this season has led some to question whether Inter Milan need bother turning up for the Champions League final.

That certainly will not be the view of Pep Guardiola and his side - and the latest episode of BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast delves into the qualities of the Italian giants, including the record of boss Simone Inzaghi.

"He is a manager who has won seven out of eight cup finals," explained Italian football expert James Horncastle. "He even won them all when managing Lazio's youth teams. It's something intangible with a cup game.

"He is adaptable, a good man-manager and someone who manages moments in games. Their midfield can retain possession, is press-resistant and can progress the ball.

"They also have lots of physicality and height at set plays, while everyone is fit, healthy and on form."

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague agreed, suggesting Inter's squad has the motivation to bely their tag as underdogs.

"He has a team full of players with points to prove," he said. "Edin Dzeko at 37 wants to have a bright end to his career. Romelu Lukaku has had so many doubts but is in a good moment. Lautaro Martinez does not get the recognition for what he is, especially in Argentina.

"Inzaghi has all these guys pulling in the same direction. They also don't need to have the ball - City know it's going to be a very hard game."

Despite all the above, when asked who would win, it was an unanimous "Manchester City" from the panel.

