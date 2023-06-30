Docherty 'thrilled' as Robinson returns from Wimbledon

Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee on a season-long loan from Wimbledon, with new manager Tony Docherty saying the club "are absolutely thrilled" with the striker's decision.

The 20-year-old spent last season at Dens Park, playing 33 times and scoring 13 goals in all competitions as Dundee won the Scottish Championship title and promotion to the top flight.

"He had a fantastic goal return and scored some very important goals," Robinson told his club website. "It is a signing that will massively excite the fans who love him after he had such a massive impact last term.

"Personally, I am thrilled to get the opportunity to work with Zach. I saw a lot of him last season and always came away thinking what a talented player he was."

Robinson returns to the squad for Saturday's pre-season friendly against Brechin City.