Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after Leicester's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle: "The best team won. I'm obviously disappointed with the two goals we conceded. The players worked hard and showed the effort and commitment but we lacked quality in our play. We didn’t pass it how we would want to. Sure, the players gave everything but the best team won so congratulations s to Newcastle.

"We had a few good chances that we could have scored from but if you don’t take those opportunities, you know what happens. Patson [Daka] had a chance in the first half and then if Jamie [Vardy] gets the goal, it's 2-1 and it’s a different stadium with us having the momentum. But it wasn’t to be."

On the prospect of new signings and/or players returning from injury: "I’m only focused on players that are available. I'm sure the club will work hard to get some in."