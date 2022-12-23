Gianluca Scamacca and Michael Antonio are doubts for the game. Nayef Aguerd had a virus and an injury and they will "see how he is tomorrow".

Asked about striker options, Moyes said: "Jarrod is more than capable of playing down the middle. We've done the same with Marko Arnautovic and Michail Antonio, so who says we can't do it with Jarrod?"

On facing Arsenal and his former player Mikel Arteta, who he managed at Everton, he said: "I think the best time to face Arsenal was about three years ago, as since Mikel has come in he's done a brilliant job!"

He added: "Mikel is always someone who had his own mind, had a really good career, worked under Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola - who is arguably the best manager of this period - so he'll have picked up advice from them. He's a very smart boy and has had that little bit of time to get through that difficult period."