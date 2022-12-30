Leicester need urgent activity in January window

Former Leicester City striker David Nugent says the Foxes desperately need to add to their squad in the January transfer window.

Boss Brendan Rodgers has said he has targets in mind and hopes to get his business done quickly when the window opens.

Nugent told the When You're Smiling podcast that it will be a crucial time for the Foxes, who were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Newcastle on Boxing Day.

"It is a big month especially after only signing Wout Faes in the summer. They do need players looking at the game against Newcastle," he said.

"They need someone in to replace James Maddison in the short term, maybe another striker, and then there are the injuries to the full-backs as well - there is not much cover there.

"And there are players out of contract, too. It is going to be a big window. Hopefully they can make the squad stronger. They need to move straight away."

