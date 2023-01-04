A returning captain? A striker? Your views

One win in 10 league matches for Stevie Hammell, as the Steelmen slide down the table. But what does he need to do in the January transfer window? This is what the fans said.

Anna: We need a centre-half pairing like Hartley and Aldred. Both would run through a brick wall and drag the rest of the team with them. They were also constant threats at corners and set pieces. Reinforcements desperate up front. We must get a goalscorer.

David: I think Motherwell need to get rid of a few players, who I won't name, and bring in a lot better. We need strength in the midfield and attack for sure but the defence needs more strengthened.

Anon: Hopefully Santa will deliver a winger with pace and either one or two experienced midfielders that have the ability to control a game, on loan or otherwise. And, if there is any money left, a striker that can compliment what we have, presupposing Moult is not coming back.

Aaron: First of all, get Matt Penney signed permanently. Then, we need another centre-back - Peter Hartley was recently released by his club. I would like a new striker, like a Cole Stockton, to provide a serious challenge for van Veen due to Moult's injuries and Shields quite simply not being good enough.