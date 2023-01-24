C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

With only nine days of the window remaining and with only the exciting prospect Dango Ouattara through the door, Cherries fans can be forgiven for being concerned at the lack of activity coming in through the doors at Vitality Stadium.

During this window, Arnaut Danjuma - a man many fans would love to come back - decided on a move to Everton instead. However, with Ouattara coming in and looking during the Nottingham Forest game full of attacking impetus do we need him?

The defence, the leakiest in the Premier League, is our priority. We need something different up front and, if rumours are to be believed, someone in the centre of the midfield if Billing is on his way.

Therefore, there's lots to do with little time to do it in for AFCB and it could be a window which leaves us light on the ground. After all, we had two academy players on the bench against Forest because of injuries.

It makes you wonder why we let Lowe, Hill and Marcondes leave before finding suitable replacements.