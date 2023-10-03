Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

Spurs and injury time winners at home seem to go hand in hand recently! The past few games really just show how much of an impact Ange Postecoglou has had on this football club.

The mentality, the focus and the fitness of the players to last around 100 minutes per game isn’t a small feat, and it’s partially down to the environment and the fact he’s made clear the way we like to play football. So far it’s paying off.

Going into the games against our rivals Arsenal and Liverpool, I would have taken two points. They were both going to be challenging games against in-form opponents, and I just didn’t want to lose the momentum we’ve built up. However, Tottenham went above and beyond and we now have 17 points out of a possible 21, which is one of the best starts to a season we’ve had!

It’s hard not to talk about the refereeing decisions again, and I think we can all agree there is a need for a massive overhaul on how officiating is done in the sport, as it’s currently too inconsistent and not fit for purpose.

I do find it interesting how quickly Liverpool fans forget about decisions that went their way in the past, or how Jurgen Klopp told Ryan Mason to “worry about other things” when Diogo Jota didn’t receive a red card for a dangerous foul on Oliver Skipp last season.

At least we finally celebrated a win against Liverpool for the first time since 2017.