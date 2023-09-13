Geoff Doyle, sports editor on BBC Three Counties Radio

Nothing changes for Luton Town defender Amari'i Bell during an international break - he just carries on playing football matches.

He has been with Jamaica for these two weeks and started in both their Nations League games against Honduras and Haiti. He has not had a proper break for a while. But he doesn’t seem to need one.

Last season in the Championship, only 13 outfield players played more minutes than him. Forty four games and nearly 4,000 minutes in total for the left-sided defender.

Straight off the back of the play-off final win over Coventry, Bell barely had time to celebrate before teaming up with Jamaica for preparation matches and then internationals in the Gold Cup, scoring in the quarter final win over Guatemala.

That competition finished mid-July. He had a very short break and was then back in Bedfordshire with reduced preparation time for Luton’s first Premier League fixture before going straight into the team for the match at Brighton.

Bell must be a manager's dream. His fitness and stamina levels are obviously at the next level and mentally he can clearly handle playing game after game. He is rarely rested and has not been injured for a long time.

Even before last season’s long Championship season, he had summer Nations League matches with Jamaica following a previous season with the Hatters where he played 41 games.

He's something of a machine.

Bell may not get the plaudits enjoyed by some of his team-mates but he is very much respected by Luton fans, and his manager and coaches know they can always rely on him to perform well.

Get Luton updates sent straight to your device