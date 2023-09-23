Wolves defender Craig Dawson has been speaking following the draw against Luton Town: "It's a tough place to come and they put you under a lot of presssure. They're very good at what they do. Their ground is tight.

"The lads stuck in to the end, credit to the boys."

On the penalty decision: "Yeah. It's a tough call. The referee makes a quick decision and VAR seemed to be even quicker. Hopefully in the future we get a decision our way.

"They obviously know the rules better than me. It touches about three body parts before his arm."