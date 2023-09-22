McInnes on goal targets, captain Vassell & Docherty's Dundee

Derek McInnes has been speaking to the media before Kilmarnock face Dundee in the Premiership this weekend.

Here are the key points from the Killie boss:

  • McInnes is pleased goals are coming from throughout the team, with eight different scorers in 10 games so far, and says: “It’s important we try to have as many as we can towards double figures as that will make the difference this season."

  • Kyle Vassell was a “natural fit” to be named captain and McInnes feels the striker’s season properly started last weekend as “he’s had a lot to contend with - knocks, injuries and the birth of his son”.

  • Dundee have put together a strong squad and Tony Docherty has been well backed by the board, with a feelgood factor at the club after promotion.

  • On facing former long-time assistant Docherty: “I don’t know about strange but certainly not the norm. It’s just a job, it’s about Kilmarnock v Dundee and not really anything else. I expect a tough game because I know they’ll be well organised and they have good players.”

  • McInnes says his approach to the game hasn’t changed despite Docherty knowing his methods so well.

  • After just two away league wins in 19 last season, he accepts it’s important Killie get their first road victory as quickly as possible this term.

SNS

