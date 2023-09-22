McInnes on goal targets, captain Vassell & Docherty's Dundee
Derek McInnes has been speaking to the media before Kilmarnock face Dundee in the Premiership this weekend.
Here are the key points from the Killie boss:
McInnes is pleased goals are coming from throughout the team, with eight different scorers in 10 games so far, and says: “It’s important we try to have as many as we can towards double figures as that will make the difference this season."
Kyle Vassell was a “natural fit” to be named captain and McInnes feels the striker’s season properly started last weekend as “he’s had a lot to contend with - knocks, injuries and the birth of his son”.
Dundee have put together a strong squad and Tony Docherty has been well backed by the board, with a feelgood factor at the club after promotion.
On facing former long-time assistant Docherty: “I don’t know about strange but certainly not the norm. It’s just a job, it’s about Kilmarnock v Dundee and not really anything else. I expect a tough game because I know they’ll be well organised and they have good players.”
McInnes says his approach to the game hasn’t changed despite Docherty knowing his methods so well.
After just two away league wins in 19 last season, he accepts it’s important Killie get their first road victory as quickly as possible this term.