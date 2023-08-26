Analysis: Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Bournemouth have shown glimpses of promise under new manager Andoni Iraola, but victory continues to elude the Cherries three games into the new campaign.

Tyler Adams, a summer signing from Leeds, remains sidelined with a longstanding hamstring issue, but Iraola's side could have done with the midfielder's presence against Spurs as James Maddison ran the show.

The home side did create chances, Philip Billing curling wide of the far post in the latter stages of the first half before Antoine Semenyo nearly found the top corner with a superb strike from the edge of the box, but there was little to shout about otherwise for the home fans.

The Cherries' start to the season is not about to get any easier, with games against Brentford, Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal coming up in September.