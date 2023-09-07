'We're all confident it will come good very soon'

Ben ChilwellGetty Images

We've asked the fans about Chelsea's start to the season, here's what Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has to say about the Blues so far: "You know, [we're] not probably where we'd want to be. I think there are a lot of positives but, of course, the results are the main thing.

"Obviously two losses and a draw from three games that we’d expect to win isn't where we'd want to be.

"So, not the perfect start that that we'd want but, of course, it's a very long season. The good thing about the Premier League is you have every week to turn it round."

On the importance of patience, Chilwell added: "I think a lot of people probably look at it as an excuse, but we do have a very young squad with a lot of very new players, a new manager.

"We're all still trying to gel back together, which, of course, you don't have time to do when you're playing in the Premier League.

"It has taken a bit longer than we'd hoped but we're all very confident in the building that we have such a talented squad and a great manager that it will come good very soon."

Keep up with the latest Chelsea news and analysis here

Related Topics