Luton Town chief executive Gary Sweet says there are still improvements that the club wants to make to Kenilworth Road, after the stadium hosted its first match of the season on Tuesday.

Extensive redevelopment work has taken place to improve facilities since the Hatters' promotion to the Premier League.

It staged a competitive match for the first time this campaign as League Two Gillingham were beaten in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Sweet told BBC Three Counties Radio that the final seats were installed about 45 minutes before the turnstiles were scheduled to open.

He added: "One thing I'd like to say is please bear with us in every area. We're all learning in this, there is going to be some slight dysfunctionality. People might get a little bit annoyed at the way things might have to change - people don't like change generally, but there's a lot of change going on here. Within a couple of games, it'll settle down to a behaviour and a habit and you'll love it again I hope.

"There is still a lot of work we want to do. We are now compliant - media compliant, safety compliant and we have a safety certificate. We're all happy to go, but there are still a number of things that we want to do to this place to make it a little bit better."

