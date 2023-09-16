Tom Mallows, BBC Sport

It is a well-worn cliché, but Liverpool's 3-1 win at Wolves was your typical game of two halves, as the Reds came from behind to win for the third time in five matches this season.

Liverpool were poor in the first half and were overrun by a dynamic Wolves side who could have been more than just 1-0 up at the break.

But whatever Jurgen Klopp said at half-time did the trick as the Merseysiders were a side transformed, helped by the impact of substitutes Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott.

Also at the heart of all their good attacking play was Mohamed Salah, who had a hand in all three goals.

The Egyptian has now recorded a goal or an assist in 11 straight Premier League games, further justifying the Reds' decision to resist those big-money bids from Saudi Arabia over the summer.

But as good as this win was, Klopp will hope his side do not need to keep falling a goal behind to stir into action as the season progresses.