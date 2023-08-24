'Competition helps push each other on' - Deas

The fierce competition for places at Rugby Park has been a key factor in Kilmarnock's early season form, says defender Robbie Deas.

Killie have beaten Rangers in the league, and Celtic in the Viaplay Cup, and haven't conceded a single goal in their last three outings.

“You look at the experience I’m around and the club I’m playing at now, you need to thrive on these sort of things," Deas said. "Playing at Kilmarnock is huge and to do it on the big stage is something I’ve always wanted.

“You can’t ask for much more than to have three clean sheets against the teams we’ve just played. It shows what we’re capable of and I think we now need to believe that we can go on and do great things this year.

“All of us work hard every day and want to better each other. We do a lot of work on shape and defending. We’ve got the experience of Stuart Findlay, and Lewis Mayo who done brilliantly last year. Joe Wright is back fit and with Jack Sanders we have a good strong team.

"We all want to do well, and we all want each other to do well which is massive. I think the competition helps to push each other on.”