Phil Dawkes, BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola's City remain a domestic behemoth, with a fourth Premier League title in five years now theirs to lose after taking 43 points from the past 45 available to leave them nine points clear at the top of the table.

In Europe, though, they are ravenous for a success that has so far eluded their expensively-assembled, uber-talented squad - their hunger only deepened by the 1-0 loss to Chelsea in last season's final.

Such appetite was on full display in Portugal's capital in a showcase of all that is good about Guardiola's team - effort, awareness, patience and precision combining to lay the foundation for untouchable attacking excellence.

This result equals the biggest winning margin in an away match in the Champions League knockout phase and gives City their joint biggest European away victory, level with the 5-0 win at Steaua Bucharest in the play-off round of this competition in 2016-17.