McInnes eyes striker and defender

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes says "it does feel like glorified pre-season" as he suggests fans have not been enthused by the League Cup group stage.

Bemoaning having "seven players in the treatment room", he tells BBC Scotland the knockout stage is when it becomes more exciting and "we need to make sure we are involved in that".

McInnes - whose side face Stenhousemuir in their final group game on Saturday, is happy with his summer signings but says he wants to add more of a goal threat and a left-sided defender to complete his squad.