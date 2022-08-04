Steve McClaren will play a key part in helping Erik ten Hag create a winning culture at Old Trafford according to former United goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "The words winning and culture have been used so often with Ten Hag and now McLaren.

"If you are trying to build a team, build a squad, build a club around players that are already there, some that you think are at the right level and some that you may think you need to bring new players into, if you can create a good culture then that is so important.

"I’ve done a few media bits with McLaren and I’ve always been really impressed with how he has spoken. The depth of his knowledge is fantastic and he knows exactly what he’s talking about. He comes across really well and I think that’s important at a football club when you are working alongside someone that has come in and is so passionate about it.

"One of the big things is about that winning belief and that has been referenced so much in Ten Hag’s short stay here. When he was asked about what is the plan for United, he said we want to win every game, not we need to get into the Champions League. It might not be realistic to win every game, but that’s got to be the ambition.

"The culture is winning, it’s setting the standards, setting the rules and if you have got someone in there to help you do that and make the dressing room the right kind of environment then that is so vitally key."

Listen to 'All About Erik Ten Hag' on BBC Sounds