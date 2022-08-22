A modest Allan Saint-Maximin says his impressive performance against Manchester City was all down to his team-mates.

The Frenchman assisted two of Newcastle's goals in Sunday's rollercoaster 3-3 draw against the champions at St James' Park.

After the game, he told BBC Radio Newcastle: "I'm capable of playing like that. I just try to listen more to what my team-mates say to me. They help me a lot.

"I give a good ball and they score - a very good goal from Callum [Wilson], a good goal from Miggy [Almiron].

"I will just keep doing what I love to do, and I will say thank you to my team-mates for helping me play like that. I just want to keep going.

"We showed what we are capable of doing.

"We had a good pre-season and we will play even better. We just want to keep working and competing against this type of team."

