Liverpool’s frustrating start to the season has continued with news that Naby Keita faces longer on the sidelines.

The midfielder has yet to play for Liverpool this season and boss Jurgen Klopp revealed he was injured on Sunday.

“We need further assessment because it doesn’t look like Naby will be in training [on Tuesday],” he said. “Maybe we will know more [on Tuesday] but I don’t know.

“During the week, it is not easy because we have 15 senior outfield players in training. That’s obviously not cool.”

The Reds have taken two points from their opening three fixtures and have been hampered by an absentee list that includes Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konata, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara, as well as Darwin Nunez’s three-game suspension.

Midfield has been highlighted as a weak area but Klopp has repeatedly insisted the club have no plans to enter the transfer market for reinforcements.