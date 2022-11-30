Foden's World Cup moment
What a night! Absolutely buzzin’ to score my first goal in the World Cup! ⚽️ Come on England! 🦁🏴 pic.twitter.com/3rYoSXzHOr— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) November 29, 2022
Phil Foden got to experience the feeling of scoring for England at a World Cup on Tuesday while Kalvin Phillips made a key step on the road back from injury.
Phillips has only played four times for City since joining from Leeds - and only once in the Premier League - so entering England's win over Wales just before the hour mark will no doubt be a boost for the midfielder and Pep Guardiola.
It’s been a dream of mine to play for England at a World Cup since as long as I can remember! Unreal night. Minutes in the tank and through to the knockouts 🙏🏽🦁 pic.twitter.com/CNwL9G2Tfm— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) November 29, 2022
