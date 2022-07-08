Goalkeeper Matthew Cox has committed his future to Brentford by signing a six-year deal with the club.

The 19-year-old featured 18 times for Brentford B last season after joining from AFC Wimbledon, but has been promoted to the first team for the upcoming season.

His new deal comes after playing his part in England's European Under-19 Championship-winning squad.

Thomas Frank said: "He is a very talented player who has developed very well over the last year.

"Matt has all the attributes a modern goalkeeper needs. He has very good positioning when coming for crosses and is a great shot-stopper and with the ball at his feet.

"With young players it is all about developing mentality and decision-making. We have a big belief we can help Matt with that and he can continue to improve."