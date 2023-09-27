Roy Hodgson was disappointed with Crystal Palace's limp exit from the Carabao Cup at Manchester United on Tuesday:

"We were well beaten, basically. I thought they attacked better than we did, they defended the few attacks we were able to mount quite comfortably.

"The only part of the game that was quite good was that we weren’t making it too easy for them to play through us, which of course is something which you have to do.

"It’s a case of accepting that tonight didn’t go the way we dreamed it might go. But the reality was that we came up against a team that caused us problems, created chances and won the game more than deservedly."

On playing United again on Saturday: "We don’t have a lot of changes we can possibly make so we are facing a similar scenario. We don’t have a number of people available who can make such a vast difference to our own team."

On Dean Henderson managing just 18 minutes on his debut before being taken off: "Not really [any update], because like all those muscle injuries the doctors can tell you which part of the leg the injury occurs in, but are not prepared to give any suggestion on the severity of it.

"That will need a scan and we will have to wait for the result. At the minute, we just know he had a very unfortunate end to a game he was really looking forward to playing."