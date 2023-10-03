Rodgers 'saddened' by Beale sacking

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says that he was "saddened" to hear Michael Beale had been sacked by Rangers, and insists the Englishman is an "outstanding young coach".

Beale was relieved of his duties on Sunday following a 3-1 league defeat to Aberdeen, but Rodgers believes Beale will be successful moving forwards.

"I'm always saddened when any manager loses their job, no matter what club they work at," Rodgers said.

"When you manage Celtic or Rangers they are big pressure jobs and I'm sure Michael will go away and reflect on his time here and no doubt he'll come in again.

"He's an outstanding young coach and he'll go away and reflect on the pressure and expectation he was under and the stress this job can bring. He'll learn from it and go on and get another job and make a success out of it, I'm pretty sure.

"It's not nice when someone loses their position and I hope him the best for the future."