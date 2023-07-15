Manager Stephen Robinson lamented St Mirren's 1-0 Viaplay Cup loss to Montrose as "not good enough".

Rory McAllister's second-half strike was enough to keep the three points at home for Montrose.

St Mirren exited the Viaplay Cup at the first-round group stage last season.

"No matter what happens, whether it's a sticky pitch or a pre-season game, whatever reasons we put out, you don't lose the game," Robinson told St Mirren TV.

"Not good enough. We didn't start performing until the last 15-20 minutes. It wasn't acceptable. We can't have eight players not at the top of their game.

"We deserve the criticism that will come our way, there's no hiding from that. We should be good enough to come to a League 1 side and win comfortably and we didn't so, as a collective, we have to do a lot of hard work to make sure that changes.

"We'll be looking for maximum points from our last three games but we should be getting maximum points today. We'll bounce back from it and we won't accept that the cup is over for us, which it obviously isn't."

St Mirren host Cowdenbeath on Saturday before a trip to Cowdenbeath and a home tie with Forfar Athletic.