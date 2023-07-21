Dadia signs for Dons

Aberdeen have announced the signing of full-back Or Dadia from Hapoel Beer Sheva, initially on loan with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

The 26-year-old has one Israel cap, featuring in a friendly against Malta in 2022.

“Or is an excellent footballer," Dons manager Barry Robson said. "He is versatile player who can play in a number of positions, so will further strengthen our defensive options."

“He is athletic, hungry and has a good mentality, all key attributes we want in our players here at Aberdeen.

“His arrival is once again testament to the excellent recruitment strategy we have in place at the club and I’m sure Or will be determined to make a positive impact during his spell with us.”