'We won't be signing a £15-20m player' - Rodgers

Manager Brendan Rodgers says that Celtic are working on more new additions, but that there won't be a significant outlay on one single player.

"We want to improve the squad," Rodgers said, speaking to Sky Sports.

"I think everyone looks and thinks we might be bringing in a £15-20m player, but the reality is that won't be the case. It's not what the club is based on.

"There are still talented players out there that we want. There's still quite a way to go in the window, so we'll look to improve the squad again. We've done a lot of early business, and we want to do more."