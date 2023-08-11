Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

Brennan Johnson has been on the club's radar as a target for some time and despite interest being shown from elsewhere he is seen as a genuine target.

Although ostensibly seen as a wider forward, we observed last season how adept he was in front of goal as well as creating them, with eight Premier League strikes to his name along with three assists.

The fluidity of the Bees' system and style mean they are not afraid to use players in various positions and we have seen in the past that a player can arrive with an expectation of fulfilling one role and be effectively converted to successfully fill another, Ollie Watkins being a prime example.

Johnson has also shown that the top flight is a division that he is comfortable with, so it would just be a case of swapping the design of red and white shirts.

He also fits into the Brentford model in other ways with his age and potential value in the future should he be successful. And he brings with him that 'home-grown' tag which is highly-regarded when it comes to squad building and flexibility.