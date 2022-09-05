Anon: Hibs lack a cutting edge and show no composure in front of goal. I remember Hibs teams of the past showing relentless pressure down the slope in the second half with effective use of their wingers. The victory over Kilmarnock felt like a loss. Whereas it should have been at least a 3-0 win.

Michael: Happy to see Hibs return to winning ways. Once we had the goal Kilmarnock became very difficult to break down. Newell had one of his best games in a Hibs strip for some time. He always sticks in and gives his all. We just need the strikers to start firing and I think games will start to be a lot more comfortable.

Anon: The need to score goals and finish teams off has been an issue for 3/4 (20?) years. Similarly, keeping clean sheets. Weird decisions re squad comings and goings too, but when you change managers every six months, that's probably why. Need a period to settle in/settle down/get to World Cup break in mid table. Might give time needed plus Nisbet et al back.

Keiron: Whilst I’m happy we got the result, we made that harder than it should have been. Whilst Kilmarnock did sit back and defend we didn’t really put any pressure on them, and if that’s how we play against teams that sit in then we’re going to struggle to get results this season. We need to move the ball a lot faster to open teams up.