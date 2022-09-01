Bees confirm Racic return to Denmark
Brentford have announced that defender Luka Racic left on Wednesday to join Sonderjyske on a permanent deal after four years with the club.
Luka Racic has left #BrentfordFC this morning to join @SEfodbold on a permanent deal— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 1, 2022
We thank Luka for all his work during his four years with us 🙏 https://t.co/e65MQMXDVX
