Pep Guardiola says he has "a feeling Erling Haaland can get better" - despite the Norway striker breaking records during his first month in English football.

Haaland became the first player to score nine goals in August, completing the feat with hat-tricks in consecutive games, and has wasted little time adapting to the rigours of the Premier League.

Guardiola is not surprised by his impact but had praise for all the arrivals at Manchester City this season.

"We are really pleased about him - he's a lovely guy and you see his passion for the job," he said of Haaland. "But it's the same with the other new guys. This is what I'm looking for.

"What will happen in the future, I don't know. I have the feeling he can do better, but it's a question of time."

The newest member of the City squad is Manuel Akanji, who signed on deadline day from Borussia Dortmund. His arrival helps fill a gap with fellow centre-backs Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake both on the sidelines.

"He has a lot of experience and he's perfect for what we need," said Guardiola. "He is good in build-up, he is fast and we had the opportunity to bring him in.

"I'm very pleased to have him here as competition."